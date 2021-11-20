 Skip to content

Unsafe update for 20 November 2021

Update Notes 20/11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update, fixing a lot of problems! Here's a list:

  • Added outlines to some items so players can see them if close.
  • Fixed an issue that caused game to think players lost before time is over.
  • Better data upload minigame feedback and other minigame fixes.
  • More sound fixes
  • Other minor fixes

Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!

OnSkull Games

