Update Notes 20/11

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update, fixing a lot of problems! Here's a list:
- Added outlines to some items so players can see them if close.
- Fixed an issue that caused game to think players lost before time is over.
- Better data upload minigame feedback and other minigame fixes.
- More sound fixes
- Other minor fixes
Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!
OnSkull Games
