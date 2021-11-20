 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clip maker update for 20 November 2021

Real time your voice to character, + 10 mature characters

Share · View all patches · Build 7748292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Increased height of drop-down lists
  • Your voice to character in real time

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2659530866

  • Mature DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1822990/Mature_for_Clip_maker/

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.