Ancient Gods update for 20 November 2021

[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 1.0.1

Ancient Gods patch 1.0.1

Ancient Gods 1.0.2 is LIVE

Here is the full change-log

  • Unlocking tier 2 classes requires enhance +5 instead of +10
  • Increased treasure and bloody goblet event spawn rate
  • Decreased Trap event spawn rate.
  • Bleed Curse card will draw a card and Consume now

    Fixed bug
  • Fix endless mode bugs that cause stuck.
  • Fix data rollback bug
  • Fix the bug that when the current event is not completed, the next event appears
  • Fix Ares passive bug
  • Fix wrong portrait of Seth and Anubis
  • Fix some minor bugs
  • Add more bugs

