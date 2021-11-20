[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 1.0.1

Ancient Gods 1.0.2 is LIVE
Here is the full change-log
- Unlocking tier 2 classes requires enhance +5 instead of +10
- Increased treasure and bloody goblet event spawn rate
- Decreased Trap event spawn rate.
- Bleed Curse card will draw a card and Consume now
Fixed bug
- Fix endless mode bugs that cause stuck.
- Fix data rollback bug
- Fix the bug that when the current event is not completed, the next event appears
- Fix Ares passive bug
- Fix wrong portrait of Seth and Anubis
- Fix some minor bugs
- Add more bugs
Changed files in this update