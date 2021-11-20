- Updated crash reporter
- Fixed crash caused by enemies using roll
- Fixed issue that caused some players to become stuck on the main questline in Frostpath realm
- Fixed issue with stuck dialogue with Zagmig in Hardsoil Bulwark
- Fixed issues with Stonebridge Guilds achievements
- Fixed issue with Wheatfull Sidequests achievement
- Fixed issue with guard in Woodbury incorrectly detecting player’s race
Realms of Magic update for 20 November 2021
Version 0.22.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
