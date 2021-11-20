 Skip to content

Realms of Magic update for 20 November 2021

Version 0.22.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated crash reporter
  • Fixed crash caused by enemies using roll
  • Fixed issue that caused some players to become stuck on the main questline in Frostpath realm
  • Fixed issue with stuck dialogue with Zagmig in Hardsoil Bulwark
  • Fixed issues with Stonebridge Guilds achievements
  • Fixed issue with Wheatfull Sidequests achievement
  • Fixed issue with guard in Woodbury incorrectly detecting player’s race

