Update Notes for 1.0.8 - Noise, New User Experience

- Updated New-User-Experience! (Now split into 4 short parts) - Automatically starts the very first time you start Synthspace or you can replay it at any time from the menu (Tutorial > Controls)
- Added voiceover to New User Experience
- Fixed a crash that could happen during loading
- Much better handling of shadow distance - both large and small rooms should look much better now!
- Increased visibility of modules that are not directly hit by a light
- Lots of little improvements all over the place
- NEW MODULE: N (Noise)
Changed files in this update