SYNTHSPACE update for 20 November 2021

Update Notes for 1.0.8 - Noise, New User Experience

Build 7748218

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated New-User-Experience! (Now split into 4 short parts) - Automatically starts the very first time you start Synthspace or you can replay it at any time from the menu (Tutorial > Controls)
  • Added voiceover to New User Experience
  • Fixed a crash that could happen during loading
  • Much better handling of shadow distance - both large and small rooms should look much better now!
  • Increased visibility of modules that are not directly hit by a light
  • Lots of little improvements all over the place
  • NEW MODULE: N (Noise)

