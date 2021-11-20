-Removed item durability
-Lowered item drop chance slightly
-Fixed a bug where humans would climb trees and snipe you
-Changed prices in gem store
-Reduced high grass areas and fixed bending
-Reduced items worth from ~1000 to 100
-Changed some minor values on gems and stuff
-Buffed and balanced a few skills
-Lowered shrine cost and increased slots
-Added a Tutorial Guide alien(temporary game guide until I make a better tutorial)
-Did some other stuff
Dead Event update for 20 November 2021
Patch 1.4.2
Changed files in this update