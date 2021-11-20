 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dead Event update for 20 November 2021

Patch 1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7748162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Removed item durability

-Lowered item drop chance slightly

-Fixed a bug where humans would climb trees and snipe you

-Changed prices in gem store

-Reduced high grass areas and fixed bending

-Reduced items worth from ~1000 to 100

-Changed some minor values on gems and stuff

-Buffed and balanced a few skills

-Lowered shrine cost and increased slots

-Added a Tutorial Guide alien(temporary game guide until I make a better tutorial)

-Did some other stuff

Changed files in this update

Dead Event Depot 1333491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.