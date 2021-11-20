 Skip to content

Arena of Ruins update for 20 November 2021

Renewal

Build 7748073

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rune equipments, skills and maps updated.

More functional runes that have item options will be updated steadily. Also, looting, more maps and many bosses will be updated.

Arena of Ruins Content Depot 1352761
