UPDATE - Custom games

Fixed
- AI could sometimes self-destruct while capturing points or not self-destruct when stuck
- Removed lags when explosive weapons pushed bots at high ping
- Sometimes there was no music at the end of the game
Changed
- Slightly changed UI of the main menu
- Loading screen animation slightly changed
- Removed background for chat, added outline for text
- Improved AI PathFinding
- AI Axel will move more erratically while shooting
- Increased the reward for capturing the flag
- Improved the automatic detection of AI difficulty in regular matches
Added
- The ability to create a custom game with different settings
Changed files in this update