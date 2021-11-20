 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Combots update for 20 November 2021

UPDATE - Custom games

Share · View all patches · Build 7748021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • AI could sometimes self-destruct while capturing points or not self-destruct when stuck
  • Removed lags when explosive weapons pushed bots at high ping
  • Sometimes there was no music at the end of the game

Changed

  • Slightly changed UI of the main menu
  • Loading screen animation slightly changed
  • Removed background for chat, added outline for text
  • Improved AI PathFinding
  • AI Axel will move more erratically while shooting
  • Increased the reward for capturing the flag
  • Improved the automatic detection of AI difficulty in regular matches

Added

  • The ability to create a custom game with different settings

Changed files in this update

Combots Content Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.