Luck be a Landlord update for 20 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #25

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #25

Build 7747989

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Modding Features

  • Added support for a new modding variable (inherit_groups)

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded items sometimes weren't trying to re-apply their effects if comparisons weren't initially met
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded items weren't parsing less_than, less_than_eq, greater_than, and greater_than_eq properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols weren't being properly removed by items that remove symbols before a spin (Egg Carton, Fish Tank, etc.)

