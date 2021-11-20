Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #25

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Modding Features
- Added support for a new modding variable (inherit_groups)
Bug Fixes
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded items sometimes weren't trying to re-apply their effects if comparisons weren't initially met
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded items weren't parsing less_than, less_than_eq, greater_than, and greater_than_eq properly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols weren't being properly removed by items that remove symbols before a spin (Egg Carton, Fish Tank, etc.)
Changed files in this update