游戏更新(2021-11-20)

修复兔牙在散人直播间里悬空修仙的问题。
修正一些错字。
Q群（闲聊+胡闹） —— 303040876
Q群（Bug汇报专用） —— 865789494
所有问题我们会尽快帮大家解决。
有其他问题的店主可以前往Bug报告QQ群，或者到社区留言：
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
修复兔牙在散人直播间里悬空修仙的问题。
修正一些错字。
Q群（闲聊+胡闹） —— 303040876
Q群（Bug汇报专用） —— 865789494
所有问题我们会尽快帮大家解决。
有其他问题的店主可以前往Bug报告QQ群，或者到社区留言：
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/
Changed files in this update