Bunny eShop update for 20 November 2021

游戏更新(2021-11-20)

Bunny eShop update for 20 November 2021

修复兔牙在散人直播间里悬空修仙的问题。

修正一些错字。

Q群（闲聊+胡闹） —— 303040876

Q群（Bug汇报专用） —— 865789494

所有问题我们会尽快帮大家解决。

有其他问题的店主可以前往Bug报告QQ群，或者到社区留言：

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/

