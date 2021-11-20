 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Behind Glass: Aquarium Simulator update for 20 November 2021

Update notes 20/11/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7747834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have added crabs
  • Integrated first sound effects and music
  • Publish your tanks in the Steam Workshop, and tanks of other players
  • Rotate decoration using keys (QWEASD)
  • Improved sorting and filtering for deco and fish
  • Feed (press F) your fish and knock on the glass (press K)
  • Edit fish popup (similar to buy fish popup)
  • Command line argument WallpaperCompatible: starts in 2D mode, always run in background

Changed files in this update

Behind Glass: Aquarium Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1611581
  • Loading history…
Behind Glass: Aquarium Simulator MacOS Depot Depot 1611582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.