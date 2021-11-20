Update notes 20/11/2021

- We have added crabs
- Integrated first sound effects and music
- Publish your tanks in the Steam Workshop, and tanks of other players
- Rotate decoration using keys (QWEASD)
- Improved sorting and filtering for deco and fish
- Feed (press F) your fish and knock on the glass (press K)
- Edit fish popup (similar to buy fish popup)
- Command line argument WallpaperCompatible: starts in 2D mode, always run in background
