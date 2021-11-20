更新公告 - 2021.11.20

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
View all patches · Build 7747692 · Last edited 20 November 2021 – 09:09:12 UTC
by Wendy
1、修复了部分任务完成时，任务追踪没有停止的问题。
2、添加了游戏难度影响这你都经验的功能。
