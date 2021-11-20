 Skip to content

烈山海贰 update for 20 November 2021

更新公告 - 2021.11.20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复了部分任务完成时，任务追踪没有停止的问题。

2、添加了游戏难度影响这你都经验的功能。

