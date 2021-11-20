update 0.7.0

Weapons
- Added a new "hand" category gadget called "EnagyShield". While in use, EnagyShield can disable enemy attacks 180 degrees in the front direction by consuming "stamina." If you run out of "stamina", it loses its effect. While holding the shield, you can fire your gun and the reticle will shrink.
- The gadget you are holding is now displayed while sprinting.
Enemies
- The blue armored mage's "MagicRocket" now has a smoke effect, since some people said it was hard to tell it was a rocket from its appearance.
- The blue armor mage's attack rate of fire has been reduced by 1/2.
- Added noise to the red armor mage's flame-throwing effect to make it look more like smoke.
Operations
- "hand" weapon keys and weapon wheel "hands" used to equip to your dominant hand when selected, but now they will equip to the opposite hand only if you are dual wiled. If you want to equip it to your dominant hand, you need to select the hand with the fire key.
- You can now use weapon-switch to switch weapons while using gadgets.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the "chainshotgun" rollup sound would not play.
Changed files in this update