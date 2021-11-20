Game patch 1.2.5

Hey folks!
This small patch fixes a problem found in the map editor, that was recently reported by a community member.
Version 1.2.5:
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when placing dropped_weapon class object, making it a knife, and attempting to pick it up with a flashbang, frag grenade, or motion sensor mine in possession
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update