Intravenous update for 20 November 2021

Game patch 1.2.5

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes a problem found in the map editor, that was recently reported by a community member.

Version 1.2.5:

  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when placing dropped_weapon class object, making it a knife, and attempting to pick it up with a flashbang, frag grenade, or motion sensor mine in possession

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

