Caves of Qud update for 20 November 2021

Feature Friday - November 19, 2021

Feature Friday - November 19, 2021

Build 7747452

202.97

  • Made some tweaks to the price of identifying artifacts, particularly around the exponential explosion at the high end.
  • The Tinker I Recharge ability now allows you to choose how many bits to use.
  • Creatures are now more aggressive about fleeing from approaching krakens.
  • Automove is now better at avoiding krakens.
  • Temporal fugue clones and clones of psychic assassins no longer have absorbable psyches.
  • Items duplicated with metamorphic polygel now inherit the temporariness, existence support, and phase characteristics of the polygel.
  • Looking at extradimensional items now only reveals the secret of their home dimension if you've identified the item.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented ubernostrum from regenerating limbs and disabled the keybind to regenerate limbs.
  • Minorly improved turn performance.
  • Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to always reload with the first energy cell in their inventory, regardless of current charge.
  • Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to remove charged energy cells from their equipment.
  • Fixed a bug that caused companions to continuously unload and reload energy cells if they had spares in their inventory after trading.
  • Fixed various grammar issues in some messages, particularly when dismembering your own limbs.

