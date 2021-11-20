Feature Friday - November 19, 2021

202.97
- Made some tweaks to the price of identifying artifacts, particularly around the exponential explosion at the high end.
- The Tinker I Recharge ability now allows you to choose how many bits to use.
- Creatures are now more aggressive about fleeing from approaching krakens.
- Automove is now better at avoiding krakens.
- Temporal fugue clones and clones of psychic assassins no longer have absorbable psyches.
- Items duplicated with metamorphic polygel now inherit the temporariness, existence support, and phase characteristics of the polygel.
- Looking at extradimensional items now only reveals the secret of their home dimension if you've identified the item.
- Fixed a bug that prevented ubernostrum from regenerating limbs and disabled the keybind to regenerate limbs.
- Minorly improved turn performance.
- Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to always reload with the first energy cell in their inventory, regardless of current charge.
- Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to remove charged energy cells from their equipment.
- Fixed a bug that caused companions to continuously unload and reload energy cells if they had spares in their inventory after trading.
- Fixed various grammar issues in some messages, particularly when dismembering your own limbs.
