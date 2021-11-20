MAPS AND GUNS!

One week into launch and we are stoked to bring you guys our first semi big update!

This is an important one because this marks the start of our internal weapon systems tool set, These tools allow us to craft weapons and test them in game with relative ease.

Keep in mind all weapons and loadouts you test now are stand in values! once we have the bulk range of weapons in is when we will get to work on the tuning of systems as a hole.

2nd major update is our refreshed social room!, everything here has been built from the ground up based on feedback and observation. The only thing we where not able to get to this week was the lava pit, that is is still the old original! but I will be refeshing that this week! :)

Official changes below

Version: v0.9173 Date: 11/20

Weapons

Systems rebuilt to support multiple guns. Added laser rifle. Tuned ballistic damage, reload time, etc. Implemented weapon switching.

Lobby

Loadout system for picking guns (currently), mechs, consumables etc. (future)

Audio

All got reworked, player getting hit, hitting the enemy sound effects.

Cockpit

Recoil is now properly tuned for weapons, hit effects. Recoil directionality should be much easier to understand. Reticle reworked, shows weapon states better, animations improved.

Maps

Completely reworked Social Room, expanded deathzone

That's all for this week Pilots! Remember stay safe and watch your 6