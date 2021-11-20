 Skip to content

Rift Wizard update for 20 November 2021

Beta Update 20211120

Just two changes really:

  1. Lightning Spire reworked-

No longer arcs lightning at metallic units.

Instead, now shoots lightning at up to 4 nearby enemies each turn (upgradable to shoot at more of course- and also upgradable to shoot through walls and/or debuff lightning resist on hit).

  1. Fixed a bug involving shrine compatibility- specifically, shrines labelled as not for conjuration spells now require a sorcery OR an enchantment tag, rather than requiring a sorcery tag.

