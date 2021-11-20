Beta Update 20211120

Just two changes really:
- Lightning Spire reworked-
No longer arcs lightning at metallic units.
Instead, now shoots lightning at up to 4 nearby enemies each turn (upgradable to shoot at more of course- and also upgradable to shoot through walls and/or debuff lightning resist on hit).
- Fixed a bug involving shrine compatibility- specifically, shrines labelled as not for conjuration spells now require a sorcery OR an enchantment tag, rather than requiring a sorcery tag.
Changed depots in beta branch