Gedonia update for 20 November 2021

Patch 0.42f

The game was just updated with patch 0.42f

  • Added voice audio toggle
  • Healing prayer improved, now it heals player and all damaged companions automatically, the more companions are getting healed, the more mana it requires.
  • Magic overload was reworked. After thorough testing, I felt that it's not very convinient to use, and also very stressful and spammy. I\ve reworked it, so it applies for 5 minutes, has only 3 more powerful stacks with mastery skill, and increases spell mana cost instead of draining mana each second
  • Tap into blood skill nerfed, now it drains more health if you use it too often
  • Invoked elemental now scales better with magic power, which makes him more durable and deal more damage
  • Hold breath now has 3rd level of ability with more damage bonus and longer duration
  • Fixed few small bugs and issues

