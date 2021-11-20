The game was just updated with patch 0.42f
- Added voice audio toggle
- Healing prayer improved, now it heals player and all damaged companions automatically, the more companions are getting healed, the more mana it requires.
- Magic overload was reworked. After thorough testing, I felt that it's not very convinient to use, and also very stressful and spammy. I\ve reworked it, so it applies for 5 minutes, has only 3 more powerful stacks with mastery skill, and increases spell mana cost instead of draining mana each second
- Tap into blood skill nerfed, now it drains more health if you use it too often
- Invoked elemental now scales better with magic power, which makes him more durable and deal more damage
- Hold breath now has 3rd level of ability with more damage bonus and longer duration
- Fixed few small bugs and issues
