Equin 2: The Warren Peace update for 20 November 2021

Small patch

Build 7746598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oh how I hate the day 1 patch, small as it may be.

BUILD 11/19/21

  • Fixed type-o in story, oh man.. It's PROMPTLY. There's an "L"!

  • Invisibility Ring no longer has a the minor HP boost, it's "just" invis + huge evasion %. Consequently this is most likely the best rare item in the game and rivals many uniques.

  • There is now a much increased chance to get a guild to appear on the 3rd floor of the Temple area. I feel this will help ease new players into the game's pretty challenging early section better.

  • More map variation, especially for the Temple area. Variety is the spice of life, somebody said

  • Slight enemy stat nerfs- Giant Ant HP 9 (was 12) / Imp physical defense reduced to -1 (yes he's weak vs battery and etc now)

  • Reworked chain mail's hood graphic when worn. It looks a lot better now. This bothered me for awhile now lol

  • Removed Fish from possible shop stock, as this was stupid. I did not remove them from the water however, as that makes sense!

  • New runic modifier: (PR) , protects vs enemy critical hits / -5% enemy critical chance. Couple this with a Safety Ring and you'll pretty much be completely protected from these terrible bouts of giant damage

  • New runic modifer (EF) - Effect lengths doubled! This is extremely useful, even if you keep it in your pack and it's not your main fighting weapon. Throw it on, touch a statue or drink a potion, slap your "real" weapon back on. You can't go wrong!

That's all for today, thanks again to everyone for giving my game a shot!

-Dave / Del_Duio

