Small patch

Oh how I hate the day 1 patch, small as it may be.
BUILD 11/19/21
-
Fixed type-o in story, oh man.. It's PROMPTLY. There's an "L"!
-
Invisibility Ring no longer has a the minor HP boost, it's "just" invis + huge evasion %. Consequently this is most likely the best rare item in the game and rivals many uniques.
-
There is now a much increased chance to get a guild to appear on the 3rd floor of the Temple area. I feel this will help ease new players into the game's pretty challenging early section better.
-
More map variation, especially for the Temple area. Variety is the spice of life, somebody said
-
Slight enemy stat nerfs- Giant Ant HP 9 (was 12) / Imp physical defense reduced to -1 (yes he's weak vs battery and etc now)
-
Reworked chain mail's hood graphic when worn. It looks a lot better now. This bothered me for awhile now lol
-
Removed Fish from possible shop stock, as this was stupid. I did not remove them from the water however, as that makes sense!
-
New runic modifier: (PR) , protects vs enemy critical hits / -5% enemy critical chance. Couple this with a Safety Ring and you'll pretty much be completely protected from these terrible bouts of giant damage
-
New runic modifer (EF) - Effect lengths doubled! This is extremely useful, even if you keep it in your pack and it's not your main fighting weapon. Throw it on, touch a statue or drink a potion, slap your "real" weapon back on. You can't go wrong!
That's all for today, thanks again to everyone for giving my game a shot!
-Dave / Del_Duio
