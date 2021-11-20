 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 20 November 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4074a

Share · View all patches · Build 7746567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Fixed 2 hidden missions where the file of the crime evidence was not been defined.

  • Fixed bug where money was not deposited in the bank after blackmailing an npc in a hidden/karma mission.

  • Fixed bug whereby the npc being blackmailed sometimes did not recognize the submitted crime evidence file.

  • Fixed bug in Mail program when sending multiple emails using Social Engineering, sending incorrect information to the recipient.

  • If router.device_ports is used from outside the network, it will return null on any IP that doesn't connect directly to the main router.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7746567
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
