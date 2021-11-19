 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Entodrive update for 19 November 2021

Entodrive Devlog 37

Share · View all patches · Build 7746441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've been working on :

2 New Monsters :

Linktrocity :



Fiddleweaf :

New Mining Mechanics :

In the next update Max Jai will give you a pickaxe for mining materials. Collected materials are going to be new items used for the bartering system coming in the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event. Stay tuned for more details. The pickaxe is enabled now and salvageable rocks have been placed in both Kaleidoscope cave and Vala beach.

New Items :

Arrow Head



Base Clay



Jade Core



Toxic Spike



Trinket Matrix



Sea Core



Dried Plant Material

Added new Achievements

Fixed some spelling errors/typos

What's coming next :

Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

More use of SS Vector

More Items

Bartering

More Cache Isle Detail Improvements

Updated world map :

Changed files in this update

Entodrive Content Depot 1520711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.