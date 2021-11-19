Entodrive Devlog 37

What I've been working on :
2 New Monsters :
Linktrocity :
Fiddleweaf :
New Mining Mechanics :
In the next update Max Jai will give you a pickaxe for mining materials. Collected materials are going to be new items used for the bartering system coming in the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event. Stay tuned for more details. The pickaxe is enabled now and salvageable rocks have been placed in both Kaleidoscope cave and Vala beach.
New Items :
Arrow Head
Base Clay
Jade Core
Toxic Spike
Trinket Matrix
Sea Core
Dried Plant Material
Added new Achievements
Fixed some spelling errors/typos
What's coming next :
Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
More use of SS Vector
More Items
Bartering
More Cache Isle Detail Improvements
Updated world map :
