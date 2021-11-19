 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ficterra update for 19 November 2021

Music, Machines and Mud Brick

Share · View all patches · Build 7746415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Music

  • We've added new music tracks for a number of biomes to make you feel more in the game. The following biomes have had their music changed:

    • Ocean
    • Glacier Sea, Obsidian Arctic Plains, Snow Rock Mountains
    • Lake
    • Swamp
    • Breezy Beach
    • Dreary Beach
    • Cheery Steps
    • Red Rock Desert
    • Taiga Mountains
    • Tropical Beach

Sahel

  • Added 8 new hot locations to the Sahel Biome.
  • Discover various Mud Brick structures built across the land
  • Uncover the secrets of the Mud Brick Temple high atop the cliffs

Machines

  • The Machine Anvil has been added to Ficterra! This machine takes power and automatically craft

    items that the normal anvil can craft. It can also make use of vaccuum pipes to transport items in and out.
  • The Machine Tinker Table has been added to Ficterra! This machine takes power and automatically craft items that the normal tinker table can craft. It can also make use of vaccuum pipes to transport items in and out.
  • The Machine Woodshop has been added to Ficterra! This machine takes power and automatically crafts logs into planks. It can also make use of vaccuum pipes to transport items in and out.
  • The Puller Pusher has been added to the game as well. This combines the functionality of the pusher and the puller. When it receives a '1' signal it pulls, and when it receives a '0' signal it pushes. Use this to make hidden doors and other things

Other

  • Fixed a bug where amount sliders would show up on auto crafting machines
  • Wood Block now actually costs something to make (planks)
  • Fixed a bug where the Pusher would not push in multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 852881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.