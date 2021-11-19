Music, Machines and Mud Brick

Music
We've added new music tracks for a number of biomes to make you feel more in the game. The following biomes have had their music changed:
- Ocean
- Glacier Sea, Obsidian Arctic Plains, Snow Rock Mountains
- Lake
- Swamp
- Breezy Beach
- Dreary Beach
- Cheery Steps
- Red Rock Desert
- Taiga Mountains
- Tropical Beach
Sahel
- Added 8 new hot locations to the Sahel Biome.
- Discover various Mud Brick structures built across the land
- Uncover the secrets of the Mud Brick Temple high atop the cliffs
Machines
- The Machine Anvil has been added to Ficterra! This machine takes power and automatically craft
items that the normal anvil can craft. It can also make use of vaccuum pipes to transport items in and out.
- The Machine Tinker Table has been added to Ficterra! This machine takes power and automatically craft items that the normal tinker table can craft. It can also make use of vaccuum pipes to transport items in and out.
- The Machine Woodshop has been added to Ficterra! This machine takes power and automatically crafts logs into planks. It can also make use of vaccuum pipes to transport items in and out.
- The Puller Pusher has been added to the game as well. This combines the functionality of the pusher and the puller. When it receives a '1' signal it pulls, and when it receives a '0' signal it pushes. Use this to make hidden doors and other things
Other
- Fixed a bug where amount sliders would show up on auto crafting machines
- Wood Block now actually costs something to make (planks)
- Fixed a bug where the Pusher would not push in multiplayer
