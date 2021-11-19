S.P.B.W. Update, Part 10: Mostly Bugfixes

- Laid groundwork for having artistic, non-collision platforms in levels (background and foreground)
- B9's notification icon is cuter
- Added special events system to B9
- --she now congratulates you for unlocking the Zen tutorial and teaches you about The Shop if you can afford something
- Fixed wrong character showing up in intro
- Fixed flashlight mod on levels will multicolored platforms
- Fixed some filetypes not being usable with custom levels
- Fixed another weird interaction with Holds being too close together on timeline
- Fixed camera sometimes getting stuck when player loses a life
- Fixed manually-entered decimals not working properly for cultures that use a comma instead of a period
- Fixed SFX on main menu not working if music volume is set to zero
