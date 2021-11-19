 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeatBeat update for 19 November 2021

S.P.B.W. Update, Part 10: Mostly Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7746412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Laid groundwork for having artistic, non-collision platforms in levels (background and foreground)
  • B9's notification icon is cuter
  • Added special events system to B9
  • --she now congratulates you for unlocking the Zen tutorial and teaches you about The Shop if you can afford something
  • Fixed wrong character showing up in intro
  • Fixed flashlight mod on levels will multicolored platforms
  • Fixed some filetypes not being usable with custom levels
  • Fixed another weird interaction with Holds being too close together on timeline
  • Fixed camera sometimes getting stuck when player loses a life
  • Fixed manually-entered decimals not working properly for cultures that use a comma instead of a period
  • Fixed SFX on main menu not working if music volume is set to zero

Changed files in this update

BeatBeat for PC Depot 1225841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.