Version 21.11.0.1629 released for playtest

Features:
- multiplayer: add button "take a seat";
Bugfixes:
- multiplayer: cards exchange themselves (when clicking many times during Grand Tichu declaration phase);
- multiplayer: problems with creating/joining the table;
- multiplayer: sometimes table stays on list of tables when table was closed without starting the game;
- multiplayer: back of cards image does not work for other players than host;
AI:
- improvements:
- ending, Phoenix and Dragon on hand: try to play Phoenix to beat it with Dragon;
- beat opponent if hand is not spoiled;
- bugfixes:
- crash: when cards are to be hinted (player double clicked one card) and player has the lead;
- Tichu of partner: do not beat weak single of opponent when it requires splitting of own bomb;
- whist: start from weak set;
- do not beat partner if he played 3+2 set with pair of strong cards;
- do not waste Phoenix (by playing it in strong set of 2 which has little chance not to be beaten);
