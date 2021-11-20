 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tichu Playtest update for 20 November 2021

Version 21.11.0.1629 released for playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 7745836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • multiplayer: add button "take a seat";

Bugfixes:

  • multiplayer: cards exchange themselves (when clicking many times during Grand Tichu declaration phase);
  • multiplayer: problems with creating/joining the table;
  • multiplayer: sometimes table stays on list of tables when table was closed without starting the game;
  • multiplayer: back of cards image does not work for other players than host;

AI:

  • improvements:
  • ending, Phoenix and Dragon on hand: try to play Phoenix to beat it with Dragon;
  • beat opponent if hand is not spoiled;
  • bugfixes:
  • crash: when cards are to be hinted (player double clicked one card) and player has the lead;
  • Tichu of partner: do not beat weak single of opponent when it requires splitting of own bomb;
  • whist: start from weak set;
  • do not beat partner if he played 3+2 set with pair of strong cards;
  • do not waste Phoenix (by playing it in strong set of 2 which has little chance not to be beaten);

Changed files in this update

Tichu Playtest Content Depot 1685121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.