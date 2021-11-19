Weekly update #86

This weeks update:
- Added animal fat, which can be obtained from hunters and pastures when slaughtering animals. Currently, animal fat can be bought so that peasants can make candles, and this increases happiness. In the future, a candle maker (Chandler) will be added.
- Wall placement has been remade, you now click the start and the end, and construction can begin. You can now also snap onto any walls or gates.
-
Wolf now provides hide.
-
Improved workflow for hunters.
-
Improved construction process.
-
Improved stockpile placement performance.
-
Improved worker hunting movement.
-
Combined multiple construction variables.
-
Clicking on peasants, animals, trees, rocks, or buildings is now disabled when constructing.
-
Changed eating food through the day to only be for starving people rather than anyone low on hunger.
-
Changed hunter hud layout.
-
Fixed pasture slaughtering not providing any resources.
-
Fixed hunter hud showing leather icon rather than hide.
-
Fixed an issue with eating food throughout the day whereon loading consumption was synced in a way that could feed multiple people with 1 piece of food.
-
Fixed army visuals being applied on load.
-
Fixed multiple issues with stockpile placement.
-
Fixed multiple issues with hunter.
If you know of any bugs, please comment, and I will try to fix them all as soon as possible.
Next week:
-
Wall placement collision.
-
Gate placement.
-
Hovering over icons will provide info on what can be made from that item.
-
Graveyard walls fix navigation issue.
-
Fix stockpile collision.
-
Demolishion button.
Changed files in this update