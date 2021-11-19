- Done a bunch of screen resolution fixes for those with 32:9 monitors. Hopefully they can see all the buttons now on their ultra-ultra-ulrta wide screens.
- Spent 4 hours so far cleaning up and categorising the trello todo list
- Disabled recoil visualisation for now
- Manually set references for all weapon origin points
- Updated Krautak visuals
- Updated the 'unable to place here' building area visual
- Shipyard also has a height indicator again
- Added muzzle flares to all projectile based weapons
- Changed the missile visuals
- Beam weapons now have particle effects at the beginning and end of the beam again
Stellar Warfare update for 19 November 2021
32:9 screen resolution fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
