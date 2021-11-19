 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stellar Warfare update for 19 November 2021

32:9 screen resolution fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7745672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Done a bunch of screen resolution fixes for those with 32:9 monitors. Hopefully they can see all the buttons now on their ultra-ultra-ulrta wide screens.
  • Spent 4 hours so far cleaning up and categorising the trello todo list
  • Disabled recoil visualisation for now
  • Manually set references for all weapon origin points
  • Updated Krautak visuals
  • Updated the 'unable to place here' building area visual
  • Shipyard also has a height indicator again
  • Added muzzle flares to all projectile based weapons
  • Changed the missile visuals
  • Beam weapons now have particle effects at the beginning and end of the beam again

Changed files in this update

Stellar Warfare content Depot 1113031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.