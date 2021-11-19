 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cereal Soup update for 19 November 2021

2.1.5 Crafting!

Share · View all patches · Build 7745656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • You can toggle equipment in character editor
  • Fires are now on during the day as well
  • An initial message is posted to all chat channels when you go in game
  • New star skybox
  • Kofi island has 3 new trees!
  • Flower and statues examine text updated
  • Many item descriptions updated
  • Moved examine text to the bottom of the screen
  • Added 8 flower crowns
  • Added 8 flowers
  • Added resources to Primordial
  • Current weather pops up in chat box
  • Added crafting system
  • Added 8 recipes
  • Added popup area on right hand of screen for information regarding adding things to inventory, spending and receiving arrows

Fixes

  • Raptor water collider fixed
  • Felis water collider fixed
  • Fog should load into the correct color from now on
  • Rainy days blend better with current time of day
  • Arrows and gastro text returns
  • Movement should speed up to target speed a little faster
  • Eyes now close properly for action editor toggle and for sleep
  • Hammock won't cause enlargements
  • Kangadillo no longer has pink claws
  • Temp removed Kangadillo as bank is reworked
  • Young animals no longer reset add ons
  • Any changes in character editors no longer save unless explicitly saved
  • Preset "Buy/Apply" button should properly show application
  • Preset market should be working again
  • Preset info is properly saved, no more buying presets only for them to still be unlocked
  • Presets are applied to character portrait in selection screen
  • Rain should no longer be invisible
  • Veal water should be deep now
  • Optimized water sources
  • Optimized essence pool water the most
  • Status info box should disappear if status disappears and you exit your mouse over the box
  • Optimized examine text script
  • Presets should not remove all of your character's hair
  • Fleaweeds are no longer sideways
  • Fleaweed should animate again
  • You should be able to remove fleas again by grooming and waiting about 8 seconds
  • Lessened rain mist on lightly rainy days, it was a bit much
  • Rainbow should work again

Known Issues

  • Daily challenges will not work, need to be reworked

Changed files in this update

CSWIN64 Depot 838901
  • Loading history…
CSWIN86 Depot 838902
  • Loading history…
CSMAC Depot 838903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.