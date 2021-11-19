2.1.5 Crafting!

Changes
- You can toggle equipment in character editor
- Fires are now on during the day as well
- An initial message is posted to all chat channels when you go in game
- New star skybox
- Kofi island has 3 new trees!
- Flower and statues examine text updated
- Many item descriptions updated
- Moved examine text to the bottom of the screen
- Added 8 flower crowns
- Added 8 flowers
- Added resources to Primordial
- Current weather pops up in chat box
- Added crafting system
- Added 8 recipes
- Added popup area on right hand of screen for information regarding adding things to inventory, spending and receiving arrows
Fixes
- Raptor water collider fixed
- Felis water collider fixed
- Fog should load into the correct color from now on
- Rainy days blend better with current time of day
- Arrows and gastro text returns
- Movement should speed up to target speed a little faster
- Eyes now close properly for action editor toggle and for sleep
- Hammock won't cause enlargements
- Kangadillo no longer has pink claws
- Temp removed Kangadillo as bank is reworked
- Young animals no longer reset add ons
- Any changes in character editors no longer save unless explicitly saved
- Preset "Buy/Apply" button should properly show application
- Preset market should be working again
- Preset info is properly saved, no more buying presets only for them to still be unlocked
- Presets are applied to character portrait in selection screen
- Rain should no longer be invisible
- Veal water should be deep now
- Optimized water sources
- Optimized essence pool water the most
- Status info box should disappear if status disappears and you exit your mouse over the box
- Optimized examine text script
- Presets should not remove all of your character's hair
- Fleaweeds are no longer sideways
- Fleaweed should animate again
- You should be able to remove fleas again by grooming and waiting about 8 seconds
- Lessened rain mist on lightly rainy days, it was a bit much
- Rainbow should work again
Known Issues
- Daily challenges will not work, need to be reworked
