Howdy skaters!
Just a small update today, I mainly wanted to fix the race in Doggerton, which had a few bugs going on that I had to work out. I've got more updates but I wanted to get this one out before the weekend so the race is at least possible :P
Here's a list of all the changes:
- Fixed a bunch of bugs related to the doggerton race
- Changed the keyboard mapping so that up/down arrow keys are push/brake, and W/S only spin you in the air.
- Added a boost zone near the saloon so it's easier to get on top of
Next things I'm working on over the weekend are bugs with camera recentering not saving correctly, camera sensitivity issues, and some improvements for some doggerton missions. Reworking the tumbleweed corral mission to require less tumbleweeds, and shorten the timer so it's a bit less tedious. I also need to spend some time fixing up the cave part of Doggerton as well.
Scoot on, friends! And thanks for playing!
-Alex
