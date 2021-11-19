 Skip to content

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ update for 19 November 2021

Patch v58173 - Live Now

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare case where Inspect mode would get stuck during combat.
  • Fixed Illaoi's Scourge Ult not granting the correct healing bonus per tentacle consumed.
  • Fixed Xa'Tal fight awarding too much XP in certain instances.
  • Saying "No" to watching tutorials will now be saved and not ask again after reloading.
  • Fixed light bridges in the Vault of Vesani.
  • Fixed a case when activating a golem and entering combat would cause a permanent black screen.
  • Fixed a specific case with golems in the Vault of the Vesani where their collision would remain after defeat, blocking the player.
  • Fixed a case where a particular boss's portal would be invisible.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would become stuck if you defeated a particular boss with Yasuo's Manumane sword equipped.
  • Fixed sound effects playing all at once when Inspect Mode is opened and closed during active combat.
  • Fixed a rare issue where combat would get stuck when a tutorial popped up.
  • Fixed an issue with the camera not resetting after Ahri interacts with the cannon in the Well of the Mother Serpent.
  • Fixed a specific issue with lootables respawning after fishing.
  • Fixed an issue where using potions outside of combat sometimes caused a soft lock.
  • Stopped Shadow Constructs from getting back up after being defeated.
  • Fixed an issue with the Fishing Journal becoming stuck on screen.
  • Fixed a rare issue with the camera getting stuck zoomed in during some battles.
  • Fixed an issue when using Miss Fortune's Shredder ability while wearing her Ruined skin and the 3B upgrade that would lock combat.
  • Added an FPS limiter to avoid issues when running with V-Sync disabled.
  • Fixed an issue where saving and reloading at the pylon puzzle in the Dread Woods would cause the puzzle to become stuck.

