Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 19 November 2021

Patch notes for 19th of November

Patch notes for 19th of November

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [BIG] Animals now automatically notice if we have a toy in hand (or use a laser) and want to play right away! (Works only if an animal is already on grass)
  • [BIG] New version of animal adoption summary panel
  • Better sorting of ground layers, so grids and other additional layers are better visible
  • Implemented pee particle effects
  • Corrected arrows in missions
  • Changed the moment Tab tip for alerts appears and disappears
  • Corrected starting buildings positions
  • Changed balloon colors to be more subtle
  • Added option to change the animal we play with while already playing with another animal
  • Cardboard model fixed
  • Dog cages height corrected
  • Grass color material corrected
  • Dogs and cats enclosure height fixed
  • Most "it's simple" and "just" removed from missions and popups texts
  • Corrected cat's navmesh offset
  • Shy and Aggressive perks exclude each other (can't be on the same animal)
  • New, more distinct, building level icons for build mode buy buttons
  • Small fixes for equipment tool tip
  • Pets now have separate brains depending on the type of the pet ;)
  • Fixed spawning of cats with wounded/broken limbs
  • Dogs should no longer disappear after being picked up while changing items
  • Grit particle effect changed to more grit-like
  • Added poop bag dispensers into level 1 animal buildings
  • Fixed brush progress bar issues
  • Fixed pixelated animal name label on camera screen then zoomed in (when ready to take a photo)
  • Fixed reputation stars not refreshing in computer stats after game reloading
  • Added small trash bin that can be bought in build mode
  • Fixed the dimensions of animal runs
  • Fixed the refresh of "Animals in Shelter" list after finishing an adoption
  • Build mode buy button now shows a 'no money' icon if we don't have enough money to buy a building or a furniture (in addition to making the buttons grayed out, as before)
  • Tutorial arrow in first task now hide properly after using the computer
  • Slowed the rate of brushing cats
  • Turned off heart particles after curing an animal
  • Lightly colored animals should no longer "glow" so much
  • Fixed right arrow in "external veterinary" popup

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter: Prologue Content Depot 1661261
  • Loading history…
