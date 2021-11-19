Patch notes for 19th of November

- [BIG] Animals now automatically notice if we have a toy in hand (or use a laser) and want to play right away! (Works only if an animal is already on grass)
- [BIG] New version of animal adoption summary panel
- Better sorting of ground layers, so grids and other additional layers are better visible
- Implemented pee particle effects
- Corrected arrows in missions
- Changed the moment Tab tip for alerts appears and disappears
- Corrected starting buildings positions
- Changed balloon colors to be more subtle
- Added option to change the animal we play with while already playing with another animal
- Cardboard model fixed
- Dog cages height corrected
- Grass color material corrected
- Dogs and cats enclosure height fixed
- Most "it's simple" and "just" removed from missions and popups texts
- Corrected cat's navmesh offset
- Shy and Aggressive perks exclude each other (can't be on the same animal)
- New, more distinct, building level icons for build mode buy buttons
- Small fixes for equipment tool tip
- Pets now have separate brains depending on the type of the pet ;)
- Fixed spawning of cats with wounded/broken limbs
- Dogs should no longer disappear after being picked up while changing items
- Grit particle effect changed to more grit-like
- Added poop bag dispensers into level 1 animal buildings
- Fixed brush progress bar issues
- Fixed pixelated animal name label on camera screen then zoomed in (when ready to take a photo)
- Fixed reputation stars not refreshing in computer stats after game reloading
- Added small trash bin that can be bought in build mode
- Fixed the dimensions of animal runs
- Fixed the refresh of "Animals in Shelter" list after finishing an adoption
- Build mode buy button now shows a 'no money' icon if we don't have enough money to buy a building or a furniture (in addition to making the buttons grayed out, as before)
- Tutorial arrow in first task now hide properly after using the computer
- Slowed the rate of brushing cats
- Turned off heart particles after curing an animal
- Lightly colored animals should no longer "glow" so much
- Fixed right arrow in "external veterinary" popup
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 19 November 2021
Patch notes for 19th of November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update