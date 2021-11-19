 Skip to content

Time Idle RPG update for 19 November 2021

[v0.64] Quality of Life Improvements and Filling the Gaps + Limited Time Drop

[v0.64] Quality of Life Improvements and Filling the Gaps + Limited Time Drop

Build 7745373

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
  • +161 New Sacred Timeline Nodes
  • +41 New Timers
  • +41 New Talents
  • +27 New Planck Boosts
  • +24 New Jobs
  • +5 New Plancks Generators
  • +1 New Equipment Accessory limited time drop and persists through Time Travels.
  • AutoMax/AutoBuy buttons now persist through Time Travel.
  • Tree Redo layout now persists through Time Travel.
  • You can now long press a node to purchase it in the Sacred Timeline (same as Tree).
  • Various UI updates.
  • Various bug fixes.

    [v0.64]

