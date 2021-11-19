- +161 New Sacred Timeline Nodes
- +41 New Timers
- +41 New Talents
- +27 New Planck Boosts
- +24 New Jobs
- +5 New Plancks Generators
- +1 New Equipment Accessory limited time drop and persists through Time Travels.
- AutoMax/AutoBuy buttons now persist through Time Travel.
- Tree Redo layout now persists through Time Travel.
- You can now long press a node to purchase it in the Sacred Timeline (same as Tree).
- Various UI updates.
- Various bug fixes.
Time Idle RPG Playtest update for 19 November 2021
[v0.64] Quality of Life Improvements and Filling the Gaps + Limited Time drop
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update