Bright Memory: Infinite update for 19 November 2021

Update Notes - 20 November 2021

Update Notes - 20 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone. Have a nice weekend. I'm the developer of Bright Memory: Infinite. Today I'm here to announce the update announcement for you.

1.Fixed "Surrounded" infiltration missions, when the player's frame rate drops below 20, there is a probability that the kitchen knife will disappear.

  1. Fixed "Surrounded" infiltration missions that had the chance to cause guns to appear.

  2. Fixed "Rocket Punch" ground fire burning ancient soldiers causing them to be unable to continue.

  3. Fixed an issue where the arm was still in the air when the player died.

  4. Fixed in "Surrounded" slide to the player into the wall.

  5. Fixed an issue where "Blade Slash Whirlwind" would not track enemies while "Crosshair off".

  6. Optimized the collision of obstacles around the "driving level".

  7. Reduced the number of ancient soldiers summoned by the Giant King.

  8. Optimized the issue where the left and right sides of the last supply point before "FengYu Bridge" can be jumped out.

  9. Fixed an issue where you could still fire your weapon while "climbing".

  10. Fixed "Shock Punch/Rocket Punch" where arm animation did not disappear.

  11. Fixed incorrect camera position when using "Quake Punch" and "Blitz Slash".

  12. Fix the problem that the house near the armored vehicle can fall into the interior in the second half of the process of "Surrounded".

  13. Fix the problem that the player can go beyond the mission area in the half of the process of being surrounded.

  14. Fix the problem that the bullets fired by "enemy armored vehicles" can penetrate the wall.

  15. Fix the problem that the surrounding water area of "Surrounded" player can walk outside the blocking volume.

  16. Fix the problem that the "elite soldier" can still cause damage to the player after death.

  17. Fix the problem that "The Primordial Flood" QTE "F key" is not input.

  18. Fix the problem that there is no text in "Loading TIP".

