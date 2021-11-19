Update Notes - 20 November 2021

Hello, everyone. Have a nice weekend. I'm the developer of Bright Memory: Infinite. Today I'm here to announce the update announcement for you.
1.Fixed "Surrounded" infiltration missions, when the player's frame rate drops below 20, there is a probability that the kitchen knife will disappear.
-
Fixed "Surrounded" infiltration missions that had the chance to cause guns to appear.
-
Fixed "Rocket Punch" ground fire burning ancient soldiers causing them to be unable to continue.
-
Fixed an issue where the arm was still in the air when the player died.
-
Fixed in "Surrounded" slide to the player into the wall.
-
Fixed an issue where "Blade Slash Whirlwind" would not track enemies while "Crosshair off".
-
Optimized the collision of obstacles around the "driving level".
-
Reduced the number of ancient soldiers summoned by the Giant King.
-
Optimized the issue where the left and right sides of the last supply point before "FengYu Bridge" can be jumped out.
-
Fixed an issue where you could still fire your weapon while "climbing".
-
Fixed "Shock Punch/Rocket Punch" where arm animation did not disappear.
-
Fixed incorrect camera position when using "Quake Punch" and "Blitz Slash".
-
Fix the problem that the house near the armored vehicle can fall into the interior in the second half of the process of "Surrounded".
-
Fix the problem that the player can go beyond the mission area in the half of the process of being surrounded.
-
Fix the problem that the bullets fired by "enemy armored vehicles" can penetrate the wall.
-
Fix the problem that the surrounding water area of "Surrounded" player can walk outside the blocking volume.
-
Fix the problem that the "elite soldier" can still cause damage to the player after death.
-
Fix the problem that "The Primordial Flood" QTE "F key" is not input.
-
Fix the problem that there is no text in "Loading TIP".
Changed files in this update