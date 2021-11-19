 Skip to content

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall update for 19 November 2021

Patch 1.1 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall 1.1 Patch Notes

New patch for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is now live! Thanks to your feedback, we’ve managed to fix most of the bugs and other issues, which you’ve reported on Steam and our Discord server. See the full patch notes below:

General

  • Fixed Virtual Desktop functionality

Game Settings

  • Added a brightness slider to graphic options
  • Changed the maximum resolution scale value to 120
  • Improved the functionality of Vignette
  • Added a widget prompt to restart the game to apply changes in graphics settings

Graphics

  • Improved skybox material on levels
  • Increased the visibility range of torches throughout the game
  • Fixed the smoke VFX for Undead hits on the Dreadheim level
  • Improved lighting
  • Added shadows to Stormcasts
  • Fixed glitched shadows on Skeletons' legs
  • Improved HLOD system

Enemies

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Undead to occasionally go into T-pose
  • Improved boss behaviour in the final combat sequence

Combat

  • Added VFX and SFX when the player's weapons make physical contact
  • Improved combat sequences on the map Dreadheim; increased difficulty

Gameplay

  • Fixed a bug with dialogues on the Atheneum level
  • Improved anvil tutorials; it is now possible to unlock new spells without upgrading your weapon
  • Increased the initial maximum amount of Spirit Flasks
  • Added more Spirit Flask filling locations on the levels
  • Improved equipping Spirit Flasks
  • Improved collectible pickup mechanic
  • Improved Tutorial widgets
  • Fixed Dreadheim Outskirts gate not opening properly
  • Fixed issue where the player could fall under the map during the combat sequence in Dreadheim Sewers
  • Gravesand Hourglass no longer shows up as the last selected item after equipping and releasing the grip button

Thank you for your continued support and detailed bug reports! Your videos and screenshots allowed us to accurately identify the issues you’ve encountered and prepare this patch.

We are aware there are some issues still present and we’re constantly working on new tweaks and fixes.

Know that we value your feedback and will do everything in our power to make Tempestfall an even better game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/

