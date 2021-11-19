Beta 1,0.43

-
Matchmaking is fixed
-
Buffed gk dive speed slightly and increased dive hitbox width. It's possible now that they are
overpowered, but will adjust it more if needed.
-
Added in a fix for 2 players spawning in at the same position
-
Made some changes to the guide in the main menu to make it more noticeable.
-
Changed chat font to support all languages.
-
Fixed some issues with keybinds.
-
Server lag spikes when a player joins/leaves are trying to be fixed ASAP, in the meantime, matchmaking should not have this issue or passworded custom lobbies can help to avoid this.
-
Custom lobbies being limited to 16 players is also trying to be fixed ASAP.
Once these issues are fixed, development will move towards content and general additions/improvements.
Changed files in this update