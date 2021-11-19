 Skip to content

Pro Soccer Online update for 19 November 2021

Beta 1,0.43

Beta 1,0.43

Share · View all patches · Build 7745033

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Matchmaking is fixed

  • Buffed gk dive speed slightly and increased dive hitbox width. It's possible now that they are

    overpowered, but will adjust it more if needed.

  • Added in a fix for 2 players spawning in at the same position

  • Made some changes to the guide in the main menu to make it more noticeable.

  • Changed chat font to support all languages.

  • Fixed some issues with keybinds.

  • Server lag spikes when a player joins/leaves are trying to be fixed ASAP, in the meantime, matchmaking should not have this issue or passworded custom lobbies can help to avoid this.

  • Custom lobbies being limited to 16 players is also trying to be fixed ASAP.

Once these issues are fixed, development will move towards content and general additions/improvements.

