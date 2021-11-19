New version for the Public Stage - v1.0.1.0.

Share · View all patches · Build 7745032 · Last edited 19 November 2021 – 18:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have a new build for the Public Stage adding a very cool and useful QoL feature: Drag and Drop!

Test version 1.0.1.0. on the Public Stage

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

Scarecrow as a new piece of decorative furniture

New dialogue sounds (together 4 new voice colors): including Farewell, First time greeting, Greeting, Vendor

Clicking in inventory on armor slot changes item selection to that item

Clicking in inventory on quick slot changes item selection to that item

Added "priority" parameter in consumption for "people needs UI"

Drag and drop in inventory from item to quick slot

Drag and drop to change item quick slot index from one to another

Drag and drop items on character portrait makes character equip it

Drag and drop items on mount portrait makes mount equip it

Drag and drop item on armor slot to equip it

Drag and drop items out of inventory to remove them from the inventory

Drag and drop items works with trading and transferring

Sorting in management "buildings" tab

Sorting in management "people" tab

Sorting for inhabitants and buildings in assignment UIs

Achievement with interaction on a field larger than 6x6

Several flying plants

Sometimes some NPCs don't go to work after loading the game

Sometimes some NPCs hang in the air after loading the game

Sometimes NPC may start working at the same workbench the player is working at

Clicking on "Free Up Workstation" and moving the NPC will block the workbench

Workers harvested incorrect amounts of grain when a sector of the field was partially scythed

Pressing space while crouching did not stop player from crouching

Horizontal sensitivity value no longer affects the turning speed of mount

Character stands perpendicular to the ground after dismounting on sloped terrain

Sometimes character appears far from mount and then move quickly near mount when dismounting

Possibility to open inventory while moving for interaction or performing interaction with animal

Camera FoV not resetting when getting on a mount while aiming

Camera moving too far back when looking up with head bobbing disabled

Interacting with cauldron in kitchen did not lighting up the grate

Simple sack interact animation

Crafting a waterskin with water at well adds another empty waterskin

Crafting wine from juice makes an extra empty wine bottle

No notification about removed items during crafting

Selection changing too fast if other input was held

Double colon in "New field" quest