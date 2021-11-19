New version for the Public Stage - v1.0.1.0.

Hello everyone!
We have a new build for the Public Stage adding a very cool and useful QoL feature: Drag and Drop!
Test version 1.0.1.0. on the Public Stage
How to join the public staging?
Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:
Prerequisite:
You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.
The procedure
- Open your game library.
- Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.
- Open properties.
- Select the tab "BETAS".*
- Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:
MedievalStaging
- Press CHECK CODE
- Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.
- Press Close
Steam should now download this version of the game.
IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!
Just in case something goes awry!
Saves can be found here:
AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames
*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!
- Scarecrow as a new piece of decorative furniture
- New dialogue sounds (together 4 new voice colors): including Farewell, First time greeting, Greeting, Vendor
- Clicking in inventory on armor slot changes item selection to that item
- Clicking in inventory on quick slot changes item selection to that item
- Added "priority" parameter in consumption for "people needs UI"
- Drag and drop in inventory from item to quick slot
- Drag and drop to change item quick slot index from one to another
- Drag and drop items on character portrait makes character equip it
- Drag and drop items on mount portrait makes mount equip it
- Drag and drop item on armor slot to equip it
- Drag and drop items out of inventory to remove them from the inventory
- Drag and drop items works with trading and transferring
- Sorting in management "buildings" tab
- Sorting in management "people" tab
- Sorting for inhabitants and buildings in assignment UIs
- Achievement with interaction on a field larger than 6x6
- Several flying plants
- Sometimes some NPCs don't go to work after loading the game
- Sometimes some NPCs hang in the air after loading the game
- Sometimes NPC may start working at the same workbench the player is working at
- Clicking on "Free Up Workstation" and moving the NPC will block the workbench
- Workers harvested incorrect amounts of grain when a sector of the field was partially scythed
- Pressing space while crouching did not stop player from crouching
- Horizontal sensitivity value no longer affects the turning speed of mount
- Character stands perpendicular to the ground after dismounting on sloped terrain
- Sometimes character appears far from mount and then move quickly near mount when dismounting
- Possibility to open inventory while moving for interaction or performing interaction with animal
- Camera FoV not resetting when getting on a mount while aiming
- Camera moving too far back when looking up with head bobbing disabled
- Interacting with cauldron in kitchen did not lighting up the grate
- Simple sack interact animation
- Crafting a waterskin with water at well adds another empty waterskin
- Crafting wine from juice makes an extra empty wine bottle
- No notification about removed items during crafting
- Selection changing too fast if other input was held
- Double colon in "New field" quest
- Rendering optimizations
- Added Broadleaf Plantain to starting inventory
- Before interacting with the furniture, the NPCs check that someone is not standing and blocking the furniture
- Sowing animation now doesn't cancel after interacting with field chunk
- Filling waterskin, bucket or lighting a campfire no longer consumes stamina
- Reduced jittering of knees/legs for horse and donkey when standing still
- Polish updated
- German updated
- Dutch updated
- Swedish updated
Changed depots in release_build_staging branch