Fantasma update for 19 November 2021

Patch v0.5.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance/Content

Exp System:

  • Scaling lowered
  • Added detailed exp info to post game summary

Doorbar:

  • Unbreakable upgrade behavior is now just part of the default Doorbar

Lowered exp required per level (specifically the scaling)

Lowered sink water volume

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Hard mode was not paying out correctly

Doorbars no longer permanently imprison players in a room

Doorbars now place on the inside of doors and can be broken (but not picked up) from the outside

Ghosts can no longer see players through the front door

Doppelganger kill animation fixed and improved

