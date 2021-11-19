Patch v0.5.10
Balance/Content
Exp System:
- Scaling lowered
- Added detailed exp info to post game summary
Doorbar:
- Unbreakable upgrade behavior is now just part of the default Doorbar
Lowered exp required per level (specifically the scaling)
Lowered sink water volume
Bugfixes
Fixed an issue where Hard mode was not paying out correctly
Doorbars no longer permanently imprison players in a room
Doorbars now place on the inside of doors and can be broken (but not picked up) from the outside
Ghosts can no longer see players through the front door
Doppelganger kill animation fixed and improved
