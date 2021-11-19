 Skip to content

Drox Operative 2 update for 19 November 2021

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.002

Build 7744815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds bonus components after max level, fixes a long standing marine issue, adds new ambient music tracks, and fixes a few more minor issues.

1.002 change list:

  • now when you fill your xp bar at level 100 you will get a level up component, and xp will loop (Darkness)
  • fixed marines stop working after going up a level (Ming)
  • decreased life of monster Shotgun shots from 4.0 to 2.5 seconds (won't travel as far) (hypersot)
  • now scouts, delivery, and colony ships are considered blind (basically won't start combat) (tommyahugo)
  • added 3 new ambient background music loops
  • updated amphibian music
  • Missile Afterburn now mentions enhances missiles (Darkness)
  • now make it more clear race ballistic slot can't hold torrent ballistic components
  • now make it more clear race shield slot can't hold fast charge shield components
  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 122
  • added cheat_giveExperience

