Drox Operative 2 patch 1.002

This patch adds bonus components after max level, fixes a long standing marine issue, adds new ambient music tracks, and fixes a few more minor issues.
1.002 change list:
- now when you fill your xp bar at level 100 you will get a level up component, and xp will loop (Darkness)
- fixed marines stop working after going up a level (Ming)
- decreased life of monster Shotgun shots from 4.0 to 2.5 seconds (won't travel as far) (hypersot)
- now scouts, delivery, and colony ships are considered blind (basically won't start combat) (tommyahugo)
- added 3 new ambient background music loops
- updated amphibian music
- Missile Afterburn now mentions enhances missiles (Darkness)
- now make it more clear race ballistic slot can't hold torrent ballistic components
- now make it more clear race shield slot can't hold fast charge shield components
- changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 122
- added cheat_giveExperience
