early access 1.4

Highlights
- There is now a bestiary! Check it out in the Stats menu!
- German translation!: This translation is in beta stage and may contain errors. As always, if you spot any let me know and they'll get fixed ASAP!
- Now much more EXP is awarded when runs are won fast. The bonus EXP scales as the game time gets reduced, going from 20 EXP for 50 mins or less up to 700 EXP for 10 mins or less.
- There is now an extra incentive to join the Official Discord server! Join through the in-game menu and win 1000 astral dust!
- 3 new cards! Decimate the Weak, Dark Reckoning and Downshaper. Try them out!
- The game is now approximately 20% faster! All enemies have now approximately 20% more speed, and all towers have been rebalanced according to this so the difficulty doesn't change.
- The game has been updated to use Godot 3.4!
- Many small QoL updates (also detailed below).
QoL updates and bug fixes
- There's now a button to delete all progress. If you wanted to start again from scratch, now you can!
- Now the Map and Deck screens have a close button (You can also close them by clicking the top menu icons as before).
- BUG FIX: Now the Reroll and Retain hand buttons are less transparent to make them easier to spot.
- BUG FIX: Now the next available map nodes upon advancing to a new Sector play their animation correctly.
- BUG FIX: Now the Early Bird deck starts with the correct trinket.
Changed files in this update