Patch 4: New Balance, Victory images and UX

The most noticeable changes of this update concern game balance (visiting the ocean and the bar avenue), new victory images and various added ingame texts. Please keep playing, and sharing your let's plays, because watching you play is the best way for us devs to see what must be improved or fixed :)
New content & texts
- Some victories now have new victory images
- Feeling hover texts now show relevant descriptive texts from Emotionarium
- Improved hover text for many cards (conditions, feelings, and more)
- Reconnection skill info text is more informative now
- Ending texts are easier to read now
- Added hover text descriptions to job opportunities
Balance
- Increased chance to meet characters in Bar Avenue
- Ocean now has reduced likelihood of bad events (was slightly too much before)
- Working on some job opportunities is easier now, and has more informative texts
Fixes
- Fixed cards getting stuck under an action card if no action result was possible.
- Fixed loading of savegames that have stuck cards (they appeared as disabled cards in the
center of the board).
- Fixed issues with The rising star upgrade unlocking.
- Card timer modifier effects (like +10s and +10%) now work and combine more intuitively
- Reduced build size and increased game load speed by excluding unused card sprites..
- Fixed Cost of Life erraneously appearing while Expensive Life was thought about.
- Fixed all victory plans incorrectly being shown as “minor victory plans”
Changed files in this update