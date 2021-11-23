Panzer Corps 2 - v1.02.02 Update

We're releasing a new update today, this one consisting of a number of fixes.
You can find the full changelog below.
Change log:
- Fixed crashes and errors when assigning heroes outside the Deployment Phase (both manually or from scripts)
- Fixed crashes which some people experienced with "Show Instances" option turned off
- Fixed tooltips over difficulty levels
- Fixed red selection getting stuck in "import core" popup
- Fixed encirclement markers not showing for allied players
Changed files in this update