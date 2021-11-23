 Skip to content

Panzer Corps 2 update for 23 November 2021

Panzer Corps 2 - v1.02.02 Update

We're releasing a new update today, this one consisting of a number of fixes.

You can find the full changelog below.

Change log:

  • Fixed crashes and errors when assigning heroes outside the Deployment Phase (both manually or from scripts)
  • Fixed crashes which some people experienced with "Show Instances" option turned off
  • Fixed tooltips over difficulty levels
  • Fixed red selection getting stuck in "import core" popup
  • Fixed encirclement markers not showing for allied players

