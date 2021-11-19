Patch 1.4: "Splat Jaypak's Arenas" preparation patch & bugfixes

This patch prepares the arrival of the second DLC of the game: "Splat Jaypak's Arenas".
It also brings its fair share of bug fixes, the bigger ones are listed below.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a blocker when the Thief's nervous burst kills the target just before doing a critical parry
- Fixed a blocker when the party leader is changed while the Thief goes to defuse a trad
- Fixed a blocker when a character dies while executing its skill (self AOE damage or returned damage)
- Fixed a blocker when using the Elf's "Unlikely strike" on an unconscious poisoned/burned ally
- Fixed a blocker when critically failing the Ranger's "Poisoned shot" in certain circumstances
- Fixed a blocker when trigerring traps in combat under certain circumstances
- Fixed a blocker when playing the third fight of the tutoral under certain circumstances
- Fixed a blocker when throwing the Dwarf onto more than one overwatch
- Fixed a blocker when attacking with the Ranger's standard melee attack in the skating rink fight
- Fixed a whole bunch of minor bugs
Changed files in this update