The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos update for 19 November 2021

Patch 1.4: "Splat Jaypak's Arenas" preparation patch & bugfixes

Patch 1.4 · Build 7744568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch prepares the arrival of the second DLC of the game: "Splat Jaypak's Arenas".

It also brings its fair share of bug fixes, the bigger ones are listed below.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a blocker when the Thief's nervous burst kills the target just before doing a critical parry
  • Fixed a blocker when the party leader is changed while the Thief goes to defuse a trad
  • Fixed a blocker when a character dies while executing its skill (self AOE damage or returned damage)
  • Fixed a blocker when using the Elf's "Unlikely strike" on an unconscious poisoned/burned ally
  • Fixed a blocker when critically failing the Ranger's "Poisoned shot" in certain circumstances
  • Fixed a blocker when trigerring traps in combat under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a blocker when playing the third fight of the tutoral under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a blocker when throwing the Dwarf onto more than one overwatch
  • Fixed a blocker when attacking with the Ranger's standard melee attack in the skating rink fight
  • Fixed a whole bunch of minor bugs

