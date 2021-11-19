P&C HotFix: 181121(Beta)

Lotsa fixes for the day after!
Size: 52 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Eldritch Princess automatically using her ability as you enter an unsafe area
ːswirliesː Reduced CPU stress in crowded battle maps
ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon not working on Bird Princess
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess remaining in Faun's Tavern even after withdrawing her
ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Rabbit) rewards for birds
ːswirliesː Fixed Bulbous Root not working correctly on Bird Princess
ːswirliesː Komachi now rewards the player with the "Penned In" costume for Bird Princess & Progeny too
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess fertility not being influenced by her bunny girl suit
ːswirliesː Mermaid and Bird Princess can now appear in slave auctions
ːswirliesː Fixed "Snitch" trait bugging crashing the Level Up screen
ːswirliesː Fixed 404B face in the Bunny Garderie menu
ːswirliesː Alternative hairstyles now remain after recruiting NPCs using the "Hero Banner"
Changed depots in beta branch