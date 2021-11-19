 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Princess & Conquest update for 19 November 2021

P&C HotFix: 181121(Beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 7744558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Lotsa fixes for the day after!

Size: 52 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Eldritch Princess automatically using her ability as you enter an unsafe area

ːswirliesː Reduced CPU stress in crowded battle maps

ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon not working on Bird Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess remaining in Faun's Tavern even after withdrawing her

ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Rabbit) rewards for birds

ːswirliesː Fixed Bulbous Root not working correctly on Bird Princess

ːswirliesː Komachi now rewards the player with the "Penned In" costume for Bird Princess & Progeny too

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess fertility not being influenced by her bunny girl suit

ːswirliesː Mermaid and Bird Princess can now appear in slave auctions

ːswirliesː Fixed "Snitch" trait bugging crashing the Level Up screen

ːswirliesː Fixed 404B face in the Bunny Garderie menu

ːswirliesː Alternative hairstyles now remain after recruiting NPCs using the "Hero Banner"

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7744558
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.