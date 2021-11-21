 Skip to content

Guilty Parade update for 21 November 2021

Update ver. 3.3.9

Build 7744512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 3.3.9.

What's new:

  • fixed a bug with entering the door code and phone number.

All found bugs and typos please send to our e-mail: NozoriGames@gmail.com or leave them in the Steam community.

Enjoy!

Nozori Games

