Blub Emporium update for 20 November 2021

Blub Emporium V.1.0.1

Build 7744374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blub Emporium Version 1.0.1 - Change Log

UI:

  • Entries in the leaderboards that contain exclusively non-roman and non-numerical characters will show as "[UNKNOWN]" instead of being blank.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

  • Accepting event offers is now only counted when the event prompt itself is accepted.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

  • Fixed boulders always dropping boulder buddies.
  • Added controller support to the game (fully playable, but not fully supported, can be enabled in preferences).
  • Fixed floral disappearing from the custom UI list if a custom UI file was attempted to be loaded and it was missing.
  • Fixed construction light always shining light south east for some reason.
  • Added alternate backups that will save your game every second backup and be used in the event of corruption occurring to both your main file and primary backup.

MISC:

  • Added "Freshly Squeezed" achievement.
  • Added "Double Success" achievement.
  • Added "Modest Duties" achievement.
  • Added "Valiant Efforts" achievement.
  • Added "Temporal Authority" achievement.
  • Added "Trial and Victory" achievement.
  • Added "Cosmic Compliance" achievement.
  • Added "The Real Customer" achievement.
  • Added "For a Rainy Day" achievement.
  • Added "Cash Cache" achievement.
  • Added "Superfluous Contingency" achievement.
  • Added "Successful Trajectory" achievement.
  • Added "Launch Fruition" achievement.
  • Added "Lunar Landing" achievement.
  • Added "A Blub's Best Friend" achievement.
  • Added "Wild Florist" achievement.
  • Added "Wouldn't Hurt a Fly" achievement.
  • Added "Prime Ignorance" achievement.
  • Added "Beyond Oblivious" achievement.

