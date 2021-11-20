Blub Emporium V.1.0.1

Blub Emporium Version 1.0.1 - Change Log
UI:
- Entries in the leaderboards that contain exclusively non-roman and non-numerical characters will show as "[UNKNOWN]" instead of being blank.
GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:
- Accepting event offers is now only counted when the event prompt itself is accepted.
BUGS/TECHNICAL:
- Fixed boulders always dropping boulder buddies.
- Added controller support to the game (fully playable, but not fully supported, can be enabled in preferences).
- Fixed floral disappearing from the custom UI list if a custom UI file was attempted to be loaded and it was missing.
- Fixed construction light always shining light south east for some reason.
- Added alternate backups that will save your game every second backup and be used in the event of corruption occurring to both your main file and primary backup.
MISC:
- Added "Freshly Squeezed" achievement.
- Added "Double Success" achievement.
- Added "Modest Duties" achievement.
- Added "Valiant Efforts" achievement.
- Added "Temporal Authority" achievement.
- Added "Trial and Victory" achievement.
- Added "Cosmic Compliance" achievement.
- Added "The Real Customer" achievement.
- Added "For a Rainy Day" achievement.
- Added "Cash Cache" achievement.
- Added "Superfluous Contingency" achievement.
- Added "Successful Trajectory" achievement.
- Added "Launch Fruition" achievement.
- Added "Lunar Landing" achievement.
- Added "A Blub's Best Friend" achievement.
- Added "Wild Florist" achievement.
- Added "Wouldn't Hurt a Fly" achievement.
- Added "Prime Ignorance" achievement.
- Added "Beyond Oblivious" achievement.
Changed files in this update