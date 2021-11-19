November 19. Update

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy solving our puzzles in Rob Riches. We have made a few updates to the game that are live now:
- Added optimal step counts for each level in the level list, this is what we developers think are the best possible solutions for each level. This is a nice reference for people to maximize their own steps, and is an open challenge to try and find better solutions than we have!
- Added one more secret and achievement!
- Added more settings for graphics.
- Fixed an unintended level solution (this has been taken into consideration for minimum step count)
- Fixed multiple visual bugs.
Thank you all for playing ;)
