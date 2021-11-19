 Skip to content

Rob Riches update for 19 November 2021

November 19. Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy solving our puzzles in Rob Riches. We have made a few updates to the game that are live now:

  • Added optimal step counts for each level in the level list, this is what we developers think are the best possible solutions for each level. This is a nice reference for people to maximize their own steps, and is an open challenge to try and find better solutions than we have!
  • Added one more secret and achievement!
  • Added more settings for graphics.
  • Fixed an unintended level solution (this has been taken into consideration for minimum step count)
  • Fixed multiple visual bugs.

Thank you all for playing ;)

