Hotfix: 0.13.11806 Released!

Welcome Soldiers!
Our latest hotfix is out and aims to resolve various stability, performance, gameplay and visual issues since the 0.13 release.
Gameplay
Changes
Rally Point Refactor: Rally Points are now called Spawn Points in-game.
- Spawn Points visuals were updated to include a large flag and are now easier to locate
- No longer destroyed by enemies who walk near. Previously they were destroyed once an enemy was within a certain proximity to them.
- Added contextual interaction, enemy players can now destroy them by interacting with the rally point object itself (holding the “F” key by default)
- Added damage check so that rally points can also be destroyed by explosives (cannot be destroyed by friendly fire)
Removed smoke grenades from recruit roles
Reduced movement speed in barbed wire from 95 to 35. It should now be quicker in most cases to cut barbed wire than move through it
Reduced MOA spread on MG-08 emplacement from 50 to 30
Reduced MOA spread on Vickers HMGs from 50 to 30
Removed ability to lock sections and prevent other players from joining them. Since the number of sections that can be created is finite, this was done to avoid trolling where a few players could create multiple locked sections to prevent large amounts of players on their team from being able to join and access better roles. Players can still kick players from their section if they’d like to make a private section with others.
Fixes
- Fix for Stosstrupp SL being unable to select their MP-18 loadout
- Attempted fix for ADS sensitivity issues
Factions
Fixes
- Renamed Newfoundland Regiment display name to “Newfoundland Regiment” instead of “Newfoundland Regiment Detachment” to prevent text spilling on certain resolutions
- Renamed Jaeger regiment display name to Jäger-Regiment
Maps
- Updated Chateau Thierry Assault and Frontlines layers’ layout and capture points
- Updated Combles Assault and Frontlines layers’ layout and capture points
- Updated Poelcappelle Assault and Frontlines layers’ layout and capture points
- Updated Poelcappelle Assault CEF vs GER to have Germans attacking (renamed to GER vs CEF)
UI
- Fix for Combat Record not displaying any statistics
- Fix M1895 “Potato Digger” having the incorrect name on HUD
- Fix section list referring to “Squads”
- Updated wording on the radial menu
- Renamed Rally Point to Spawn Point
- Removed Commander Field Telephone score from the personal stats screen
Known issues
AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround
- 1. Open following file: C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn’t exist, create it.
2. Add following lines at the end:
<code>[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True</code>
Players will crash when disconnecting from or losing connection to a server
Assault capture points can sometimes not be captured, even if the objective shows up on the HUD. If you hear the ticking noise, capturing is successfully progressing
Ansoncourt Day: Underground Bunkers look overly bright in distant areas
Changing Sensitivity Settings will break when joining a server or switching map while having sensitivity multipliers enabled
Combat Record / Personal statistics do currently not display the scores correctly
Damage radius of field cannons will sometimes cause players to not be killed immediately
Deploying LMG bipods on walls while prone can lead to players teleporting under the map
Infantry section members will see a SL ability icon in the bottom left screen
No. 20 Rifle Grenade uses placeholder sounds
Personal awards are not granted correctly
Players can get stuck within joining the process of joining a server
Audio input settings will be reset after two restarts. Please ensure your microphone is set as Default Communications Device in Windows.
Some CPUs can have degraded performance when Hyperthreading/SMT is active
Some surfaces do not show impact effects. Damage should still apply
Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
VOIP widget role icon is not being displayed correctly
Changed files in this update