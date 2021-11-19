Update notes for 19/11

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update, fixing a lot of problems! Here's a list:
- Bigger & Smaller enemy sounds have been updated and fixed to work better!
- Fixed a bug that cause voice chat to not work after starting new run.
- Fixed an issue that caused some looping sounds to never stop playing after losing/winning the game.
- Fixed an bug that sometimes caused players to lose the game without some members having been killed.
- Audio volumes now save and work after game restart.
- Added indication of having to drop item before picking up another. (More to come soon!)
- Fixed audio and visual queues for suit powering down in power pad
- Easy and Hard mode now updates for all players in the lobby.
- Lots of other minor fixes.
Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!
OnSkull Games
Changed files in this update