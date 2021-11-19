 Skip to content

Unsafe update for 19 November 2021

Update notes for 19/11

Build 7744237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update, fixing a lot of problems! Here's a list:

  • Bigger & Smaller enemy sounds have been updated and fixed to work better!
  • Fixed a bug that cause voice chat to not work after starting new run.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some looping sounds to never stop playing after losing/winning the game.
  • Fixed an bug that sometimes caused players to lose the game without some members having been killed.
  • Audio volumes now save and work after game restart.
  • Added indication of having to drop item before picking up another. (More to come soon!)
  • Fixed audio and visual queues for suit powering down in power pad
  • Easy and Hard mode now updates for all players in the lobby.
  • Lots of other minor fixes.

Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!

OnSkull Games

