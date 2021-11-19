 Skip to content

Tales Of Glory 2 - Retaliation update for 19 November 2021

TOG 2 - Beta update

Share · View all patches · Build 7744219

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

TOG 2 beta updated :

  • Buggy & Quad/ATV availlable in Syria, Russia, Kazakhstan & Guyana Battles
  • Orders added to make squad jump in/ out in vehicle with you
  • Vehicle control improved
  • Order added for natalya/medic to make her heal a down squad member automatically
  • Melee weapons added in all infiltration maps (Wrench, Crowbar, Pipe, Axe, Hammer, etc)
  • Soda cans added in all interior infiltration maps (same use as rocks). throw them to lure patrols somewhere
  • Enemy will yell if not complying to an order (drop their gun/knee down). you will have 0.5 sec to kill him.
  • Zip lines added in Mogadihu Infiltration

Cheers,

Jay

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7744219
Tales Of Glory 2 - Frontlines Content Depot 1089781
