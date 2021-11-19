TOG 2 - Beta update

TOG 2 beta updated :
- Buggy & Quad/ATV availlable in Syria, Russia, Kazakhstan & Guyana Battles
- Orders added to make squad jump in/ out in vehicle with you
- Vehicle control improved
- Order added for natalya/medic to make her heal a down squad member automatically
- Melee weapons added in all infiltration maps (Wrench, Crowbar, Pipe, Axe, Hammer, etc)
- Soda cans added in all interior infiltration maps (same use as rocks). throw them to lure patrols somewhere
- Enemy will yell if not complying to an order (drop their gun/knee down). you will have 0.5 sec to kill him.
- Zip lines added in Mogadihu Infiltration
