Update 0.7.28

- expanded world map in preparation for future content
- fixed inconsistencies on combinations of focus highlighting individual objects and highlighting all
- fixed inconsistencies of focus highlighting in shared co-op screen
- fixed large performance impact when using highlight all
- fixed pathfinding issues on low framerates
- fixed pathfinding issue on alt-tabbing out and in to paused application
- fixed item descriptions potentially breaking when split into two columns
- fixed issues with using the space key on the world map
- co-op: fixed pointer towards other player potentially obscured by level elements
- fixed a few small level design issues
- adding game state data to sending script error reports
- additional small bug fixes and framework improvements
More technical challenges solved this week. But we also spent a bit time on updating the world map and improving its tools.
Be aware this update is just about updating the map and not adding new locations to it, but it's of course part of the ongoing work on new content.
Hope you'll have a great weekend, and see you again next week with another update.
Changed files in this update